Jason Jones: Released by Dolphins
Jones was released by the Dolphins on Friday, the Sun Sentinel reports.
Jones is in good health and his release apparently has nothing to do with a legal issue. However, the Dolphins apparently had no plans on playing him in this weekend's wild-card playoff game. Look for Miami to fill his vacated roster spot in short order.
