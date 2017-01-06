Jones was released by the Dolphins on Friday, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Jones is in good health and his release apparently has nothing to do with a legal issue. However, the Dolphins apparently had no plans on playing him in this weekend's wild-card playoff game. Look for Miami to fill his vacated roster spot in short order.

