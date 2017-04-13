McCourty (shoulder/chest) was released by the Titans on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCourty's release comes after he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with Tennessee. The 29-year old cornerback had 69 tackles and 12 passes defensed, including two interceptions, in 14 games played last season. His release leaves the Titans with LeShaun Sims and Logan Ryan as the team's starting corners, though they could add a rookie early on in the draft. McCourty -- presumably past the aches and pains that he dealt with last last season -- is now a free agent and likely won't struggle finding a new club to sign with. The Patriots, who roster McCourty's twin brother Devin, are an intriguing option on that front.