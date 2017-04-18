Jay Cutler: Retirement appears likely

Retirement is a legitimate option for Cutler (shoulder) at this stage in the offseason, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.

After missing out on a possible deal with the Jets last month, Cutler has drawn little to no interest from any team in the league. Combined with the fact he's made over $100 million in his 11-season career, has been sacked over 300 times and suffered a plethora of injuries along the way, it certainly seems to be a logical time for Cutler to throw in the towel. However, it's also possible he could simply take a year off from football with the intention of re-gauging his value on the open market next offseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories