Jay Cutler: Retirement appears likely
Retirement is a legitimate option for Cutler (shoulder) at this stage in the offseason, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.
After missing out on a possible deal with the Jets last month, Cutler has drawn little to no interest from any team in the league. Combined with the fact he's made over $100 million in his 11-season career, has been sacked over 300 times and suffered a plethora of injuries along the way, it certainly seems to be a logical time for Cutler to throw in the towel. However, it's also possible he could simply take a year off from football with the intention of re-gauging his value on the open market next offseason.
