Jay Cutler: Wants to play
According Cutler's (shoulder) agent, Bus Cook, the quarterback wants to continue playing football, Conor Orr of NFL.com reports. Cook noted, "He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league."
Ever since his release from the Bears, rumors have been swirling that the former Pro Bowl quarterback will opt to hang up the cleats this offseason after drawing little interest from NFL teams, although it now appears as if retirement will be a last resort for the 33-year-old. Should he make a return, he will have to prove he is full recovered from shoulder surgery.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...