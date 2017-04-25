Jay Cutler: Wants to play

According Cutler's (shoulder) agent, Bus Cook, the quarterback wants to continue playing football, Conor Orr of NFL.com reports. Cook noted, "He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league."

Ever since his release from the Bears, rumors have been swirling that the former Pro Bowl quarterback will opt to hang up the cleats this offseason after drawing little interest from NFL teams, although it now appears as if retirement will be a last resort for the 33-year-old. Should he make a return, he will have to prove he is full recovered from shoulder surgery.