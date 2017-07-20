Jeremiah McKinnon: Released by Cowboys
McKinnon was released by the Cowboys on Thursday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
McKinnon landed on the Cowboys' injured reserve list prior to his rookie campaign in 2016, so the 24-year-old out of Florida International has yet to play a down in the NFL. He'll look to catch on with another team in hopes of providing depth in the secondary.
