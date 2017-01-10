Evans, a quarterback from Virginia Tech, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Evans' decision to go pro received some criticism over the fact that he was only a one-year starter at Virginia Tech, playing in the JUCO ranks prior to that, but as a big quarterback with plus physical tools, it made sense for him to get paid after a dominant 2016 season. Listed at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, Evans is huge for a quarterback yet boasts rare athleticism for the position, making him a uniquely adept rushing threat. As a passer it's all but impossible to gain insight on his route progressions -- the Justin Fuente offense is filled with fixed reads, and it leaves the quarterback with little freedom to interpret. Given that Paxton Lynch played in the same offense at Memphis and went in the first round of the 2016 draft, this negative in Evans' prospect profile is evidently forgivable. Aside from the question of reads, Evans is quite promising as a passer. He flashes a great deal of arm strength, showing the ability to drive the ball at high velocities or great distances with relative ease, and he demonstrated above average accuracy on a variety of throws, including far downfield. Evans is bold as a passer, showing the willingness to throw the ball to a covered receiver when the corner's back is turned. He completed 268 of 422 passes (63.5 percent) in 2016, throwing for 3,552 yards (8.4 YPA), 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions while running for 846 yards (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. A safe comparison for Evans would probably be Brett Hundley, who showed the same strengths as Evans while playing at UCLA before unfairly falling to the fifth round of the 2015 draft, ostensibly due to concerns over read progressions. Hundley's dominant preseason play since then and the poor showings by some of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him -- Garrett Grayson, Sean Mannion, and Bryce Petty -- may have forced the NFL to see the light since then, which would be to Evans' benefit. Evans' draft placement is a matter of complete speculation at this point, but we would be surprised if he fell past the fourth round.