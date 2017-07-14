Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Carries momentum into camp
Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) appears to be the Jets' clear starter at tight end heading into training camp, the New York Post's Brian Costello reports.
Seferian-Jenkins finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards in seven games for the Jets last season. While those totals are underwhelming -- and Seferian-Jenkins will be suspended for the first two games of the upcoming campaign for a DUI arrest that led to his release from the Buccaneers -- the 24-year-old reportedly raised eyebrows with his performance during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Along with losing 25 pounds and quitting drinking, ASJ was deployed all over the field in new offensive coordinator John Morton's offense. On a team lacking perimeter playmakers and an answer at quarterback, the towering Seferian-Jenkins could become a safety blanket in Year 2 in New York.
