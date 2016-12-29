Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Bills.

Seferian-Jenkins exited last Saturday's loss to the Patriots early in the contest after aggravating a hamstring injury. His season will now end with 13 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown through nine games with the Jets and Buccaneers. Look for Eric Tomlinson to be the No. 2 tight end on Sunday behind starter Brandon Bostick.