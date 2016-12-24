Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets the start Saturday
With Matt Forte inactive, Powell will start Saturday's game against the Patriots.
With steady rain potentially on tap Saturday, Powell figures to remain busy while heading the Jets' Week 16 backfield. Meanwhile, Khiry Robinson and Brandon Wilds are on hand to provide depth. Over his last two games, Powell has combined for 45 carries for 229 rushing yards and two TDs, to go along with 16 catches for 112 receiving yards.
