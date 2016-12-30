Jets' Bilal Powell: Listed as questionable this week
Powell (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Meanwhile, ESPN's Rich Cimini indicates that it's his sense that Powell will "try to play" Sunday, but that's not a lock to occur. With Matt Forte out and Brandon Wilds (hamstring) also questionable, Brandon Burks was notably the only Jets' running back to practice fully Friday.
