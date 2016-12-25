Powell carried 15 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for another 14 yards in Saturday's 41-3 loss to the Patriots.

Powell started with Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) sidelined and produced a respectable 4.0 yards per carry despite a miserable showing by the Jets offense as a whole. He has produced 138.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last three and could enjoy a more effective performance next week against the Bills if he is once again relied upon to start in place of Forte.

