Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out another practice
Powell (knee/illness) didn't practice Thursday.
Matt Forte also sat Thursday's practice, with the status of both backs worth monitoring as Friday's final Week 17 injury report approaches. If one or both end up out or limited Sunday against the Bills, added opportunities would be on tap for Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks.
