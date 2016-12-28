Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out practice Wednesday
Powell (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
The same applies to Matt Forte, who was inactive in Week 16. More on Powell's status no later than Thursday, but as long as he and Forte are banged up, Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks profile as the 4-11 Jets' top healthy running backs.
