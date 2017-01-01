Jets' Bilal Powell: Suits up Sunday
Powell (knee/illness) is slated to start in place of Matt Forte in Sunday's game against the Bills.
Fellow RBs Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks are also on hand, but Powell will give it a go Sunday as long as his knee holds up.
More News
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out another practice•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Produces modest performance in start against Patriots•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Gets the start Saturday•
-
Jets' Bilal Powell: Nets 162 yards with Matt Forte limited•