Jets' Brandon Marshall: Exits Saturday's game
Marshall left Saturday's game against the Patriots with a hip injury.
Prior to his exit, Marshall caught two of his four targets for 28 yards. With the Jets being blown out by the Patriots in the contest, Marshall could well remain sidelined Saturday, as a precaution.
