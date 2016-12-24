Though listed as questionable by the Jets , Marshall (shoulder, back) is expected to play Saturday against the Patriots, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, while he's expected to be a go Saturday, Marshall may not see his full allotment of snaps in the contest. In Week 15's loss to the Dolphins, Marshall was on the field for 73 of the Jets' 76 snaps on offense and caught just one of his 11 targets for 16 yards. While a bounce-back of some sort Saturday is still plausible, right now Robby Anderson is the Jets' wideout to own.