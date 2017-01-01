Jets' Brandon Marshall: Inactive Sunday
Marshall (hip/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Marshall out, Charone Peake is in line draw a start at wideout for the Jets in Week 17.
