Marshall (shoulder/back) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Marshall's limitations Wednesday are presumably maintenance-related, with the wideout having been on the field for 73 of the Jets' 76 snaps on offense in Week 15's loss to the Dolphins. In the process, he hauled in just one of his 11 targets for 16 yards. A bounce-back of some sort Saturday against the Patriots seems reasonable, but right now Robby Anderson is the Jets' wideout to own.