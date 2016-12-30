Marshall (hip/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Rich Cimini indicates that it's his sense that Marshall will "try to play" Sunday, but that's not a lock to occur, with the 4-11 Jets out of playoff contention. Over his last three games, Marshall has mustered just six catches for 77 yards and has thus seen his fantasy lineup appeal taper off in the process.