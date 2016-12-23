Marshall (shoulder, back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Patriots, NJ.com reports.

Marshall was limited at practice this week, but ESPN's Rich Cimini expects the veteran wideout to be a go Saturday. Despite having been on the field for 73 of the Jets' 76 snaps on offense in Week 15's loss to the Dolphins, Marshall caught just one of his 11 targets for 16 yards. While a rebound of some level Saturday is plausible, Robby Anderson looks like the Jets wideout to own these days.