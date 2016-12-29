Jets' Brandon Marshall: Misses another practice
Marshall (hip/shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.
Back-to-back missed sessions cloud Marshall's Week 17 status, with his level of practice participation Friday (if any) likely to be telling with regard to the wideout's chances of finishing up the 2016 season without missing a game.
