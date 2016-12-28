Jets' Brandon Marshall: Misses practice Wednesday
Marshall (hip/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Marshall hasn't missed a game during his two-season stint with the Jets, but he's banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Bills and his status will need to be monitored in advance of that contest. Over his last three outings, Marshall has combined for just six catches for 77 yards and has thus seen his fantasy lineup appeal dwindle of late.
More News
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Misses another practice•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Suits up Saturday•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Limited at practice Wednesday•