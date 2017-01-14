Marshall (hip/shoulder) caught 59 passes (on 128 targets) for 788 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played this season.

Marshall's production dwarfed his 109/1,502/14 stat line from last season, contributing toward the Jets' significant regression. While it was always going to be difficult for the 32-year-old to match last year's output, the fact that Eric Decker (shoulder) played just three games this season should've benefited Marshall's fantasy stock. Although New York's quarterback play proved wildly unreliable, Marshall's seven drops didn't help the team's cause, and his 47.2 catch percentage ranked 143rd out of 144 qualifying players, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports. After frustrations from both he and the Jets' season boiled over toward the end of the campaign, it'll be interesting to monitor Marshall's situation as he enters the final year of his contract this offseason.