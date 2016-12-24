Jets' Brandon Marshall: Suits up Saturday
Marshall (shoulder, back) is is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Marshall will give it a go Saturday, as expected, though it's possible that he may not see his full allotment of snaps in the contest. In last week's loss to the Dolphins, the wideout was on the field for 73 of the Jets' 76 snaps on offense and hauled in just one of his 11 targets for 16 yards. While some sort of rebound Saturday remains plausible, Robby Anderson is presently the Jets' wideout to own, given his rapport with QB Bryce Petty.
