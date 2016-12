Petty (shoulder) was unable to return to Saturday's game against the Patriots.

According to Andy Vasquez of The Record, Petty said after the game that he felt his left shoulder temporarily pop out of place at the tail end of a hard hit Saturday. Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at quarterback for the remainder of the Jets' blowout loss. Fitzpatrick would be the likely candidate to start the Jets' season finale if Petty is ultimately ruled out.