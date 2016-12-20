Petty (chest) expects to play in Saturday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Petty injured his chest in last week's loss to the Dolphins when he was sandwiched by two defenders, but he said he was not limited while throwing Tuesday and is anticipating playing Saturday with a protective pad. A final call on Petty's availability for Week 16 will be made later this week, but for now, it seems there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about him suiting up.