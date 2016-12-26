The Jets placed Petty on injured reserve Monday due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

In the process of tackling Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler following a second-quarter interception Saturday, Petty sustained the ailment and didn't return. After the game, Petty told Andy Vasquez of The Record that he felt the shoulder pop out for a short time before popping back in. With the severity of the issue confirmed, Petty will likely hand off quarterback duties to Ryan Fitzpatrick, though Christian Hackenburg may also get a look with only the future to play for in Florham Park, NJ.