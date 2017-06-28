Peake has an opportunity to earn a key role in a revamped Jets receiving corps, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall gone, the Jets need someone to step up alongside Quincy Enunwa. Robby Anderson flashed deep-threat potential as an undrafted rookie last year, but he may face league discipline for an offseason arrest, and fellow 2016 UDFA Jalin Marshall is already suspended through Week 4. Meanwhile, 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart (thumb/groin) and Chad Hansen (knee) missed most of the offseason program and may find themselves limited to second- or third-team reps, if they're even available, when training camp opens. Peake, a seventh-round selection last year, could open camp as the No. 3 or 4 receiver, despite producing only 5.5 yards per target on 34 looks as a rookie. He's a former top recruit who was buried on a deep roster for much of his injury-marred college career at Clemson, eventually earning a spot in the draft (barely) when he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2016 Combine while checking in at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds.