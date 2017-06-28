Jets' Charone Peake: Should have plenty of chances in camp
Peake has an opportunity to earn a key role in a revamped Jets receiving corps, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
With Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall gone, the Jets need someone to step up alongside Quincy Enunwa. Robby Anderson flashed deep-threat potential as an undrafted rookie last year, but he may face league discipline for an offseason arrest, and fellow 2016 UDFA Jalin Marshall is already suspended through Week 4. Meanwhile, 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart (thumb/groin) and Chad Hansen (knee) missed most of the offseason program and may find themselves limited to second- or third-team reps, if they're even available, when training camp opens. Peake, a seventh-round selection last year, could open camp as the No. 3 or 4 receiver, despite producing only 5.5 yards per target on 34 looks as a rookie. He's a former top recruit who was buried on a deep roster for much of his injury-marred college career at Clemson, eventually earning a spot in the draft (barely) when he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2016 Combine while checking in at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds.
More News
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Targeted team-high 10 times in loss•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Scores first career TD•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Shines in NFL debut•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Seventh-round pick by Jets•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...