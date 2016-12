Lemonier was claimed by the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Lemonier was waived by Lions just over a week after signing with them and now finds himself with the Jets for the final week of the season. He was signed to fill the roster spot that was opened as a result of Bryce Petty's (shoulder) placement on injured reserve. Lemonier will serve as a depth option at linebacker and a special teams player in New York's season finale.