Revis will likely be required to take a pay cut in order to remain with the Jets next season, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Revis is currently slated to earn $15.3 million in 2017, with the most pressing matter being a $2 million roster bonus due March 11. After the 31-year-old's play significantly declined this past season, that evaluation won't fly with the Jets, who are expected to release Revis if he doesn't agree to a pay cut prior to then. In cutting Revis, New York would open $9.3 million to reinvest this offseason, so finding a resolution to the former All-Pro's situation is of high importance. Although the Jets are expected to add to their cornerback ranks, regardless of Revis' decision, keeping him around at the right cap figure may be something the team remains open to.