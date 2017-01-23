Hammond has signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets.

Hammond spent this past season on the Chiefs practice squad. Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2014, Hammond has featured in 25 games, primarily making his impact felt as a punt returner. However, in order to make the Jets roster ahead of next season, he may need to show more ability as a pass-catcher. To this point, Hammond boasts just four career receptions.