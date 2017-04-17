Jets' Julian Stanford: Returns to Jets
Stanford re-signed with the Jets on Monday.
Stanford was released by the Jets in a procedural move last Friday but now returns as expected after just a couple of days. The 26-year-old played nine games for New York last season, totaling 22 tackles while also starting three of those contests. After dealing with an ankle problem last term, Stanford will hope to make the team's roster again as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...