Stanford re-signed with the Jets on Monday.

Stanford was released by the Jets in a procedural move last Friday but now returns as expected after just a couple of days. The 26-year-old played nine games for New York last season, totaling 22 tackles while also starting three of those contests. After dealing with an ankle problem last term, Stanford will hope to make the team's roster again as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor.

