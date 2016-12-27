Jets' Khiry Robinson: Breaks leg again

Robinson will miss the rest of the season due to a broken leg, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The development marks the second time in as many seasons that Robinson will be felled by a leg fracture. In Week 8 last year, he broke the tibia in his right leg as a member of the Saints. Quickly reaching agreement on a contract with the Jets in free agency, he made just one appearance in the preseason before he was among the team's final cuts. He didn't land another gig until early December (again with the Jets) and made his sole showing of the current campaign Saturday in New England, where he managed eight carries for 22 yards. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Robinson has now suffered three separate breaks in this particular leg, meaning he may be hard-pressed to land anything more than a prove-it deal in the offseason.