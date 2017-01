Mauldin indicated Monday that he was dealing with a partially torn ankle ligament, but won't require surgery, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mauldin missed the Jets' final five games of the season with the ankle injury, but it looks like he should be fully recovered by the time training camp rolls around in the fall. The linebacker finished 2016 with 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 11 games.