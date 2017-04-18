Williams signed his tender on with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The four-year vet racked up 33 combined tackles and two interceptions one year ago. Given his production over the last two seasons and the Jets' dwindling secondary that no longer includes Darrelle Revis, Williams projects to function as one the team's primary cornerbacks heading into training camp.

