Jets' Matt Forte: Dealing with nerve issue in shoulder

Forte, who didn't practice Wednesday, indicated that he has a "nerve issue" in his shoulder," ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Forte acknowledged Wednesday that he's not sure if he will be able to play Saturday against the Patriots, and with the Jets out of playoff contention, the team has little reason to push the running back to do so. If Forte is out or limited this weekend, added opportunities would continue to be on tap for the surging Bilal Powell.