Jets' Matt Forte: Inactive Saturday
Forte (knee, shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Patriots.
With Forte inactive, the surging Bilal Powell is slated to head the Jets' Week 16 rushing attack, with Brandon Wilds and Khiry Robinson on hand to work in a reserve capacity.
