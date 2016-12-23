Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as doubtful for Saturday's game

Forte (knee, shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Patriots, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

After not practicing this week, look for Forte to be inactive Saturday, which sets the stage for the surging Bilal Powell to head the Jets' Week 16 rushing attack.

