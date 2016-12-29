Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice Thursday
Forte (knee) didn't practice Thursday.
The same applies to Bilal Powell and with both backs dealing with ailments at this stage, the stage could be set for Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks to see added opportunities in the Jets' offense Sunday against the Bills.
More News
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Inactive Saturday•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Listed as doubtful for Saturday's game•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Dealing with nerve issue in shoulder•
-
Jets' Matt Forte: Limited production with limited touches Saturday•