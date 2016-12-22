Jets' Matt Forte: Misses another practice

Forte, who relayed Wednesday that he has a "nerve issue" in his shoulder,didn't practice Thursday.

Per the report, for the second game in a row, Forte is likely to emerge as a game-day call, this time for Saturday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Patriots. That said, with the 4-9 Jets eliminated from playoff contention, the team has little reason to push the running back to play if his shoulder issue doesn't clear up in short order. If Forte is out or limited in Week 16, added opportunities would await the surging Bilal Powell.