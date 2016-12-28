Jets' Matt Forte: Misses Wednesday's practice

Forte (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Forte, who was inactive in Week 16, remains iffy for Sunday's game against the Bills. With the Jets sporting a 4-11 record, there's little reason to rush him into action, so it's possible that the team will hold the veteran back out this weekend, with the long haul in mind. Forte is under contract with the Jets in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola