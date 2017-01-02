Jets' Matt Forte: Undergoes knee surgery

According to head coach Todd Bowles, Forte (knee) underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on his torn meniscus Friday, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.

Forte missed the final two games of the season due to the injury, as he ended his first season in New York with 813 yards and seven touchdowns on 218 rushing attempts to go along with 30 receptions for 263 yards and one touchdown. The veteran back is under contract through the 2018 season, but is coming off the worst season of his career, so the Jets may look to pursue alternative options next season.