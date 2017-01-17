Folk converted 27 of 31 field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 extra points during the 2016 season.

Folk had a quietly-solid season for the Jets in 2016. However, given how he did in fact play for the Jets, you never knew what to expect from him on a weekly basis, rendering him unserviceable in most formats. Case in point, look at his numbers from Week 9 and Week 10. In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Folk made three field goals and three extra points only to come back with a clunker (thanks to a missed PAT) the game after. With the team's quarterback situation far from solved, expect more uncertainty out of Folk in 2017.