Folk converted 27 of 31 field-goal attempts and 24 of 26 extra points during the 2016 season.

Folk had a quietly-solid season for the Jets in 2016. However, given how he did in fact play for the Jets, you never knew what to expect from him on a weekly basis, rendering him unserviceable in most formats. Case in point, look at his numbers from Week 9 and Week 10. In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Folk made three field goals and three extra points only to come back with a clunker (thanks to a missed PAT) the game after. With the team's quarterback situation far from solved, expect more uncertainty out of Folk in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola