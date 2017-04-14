Marshall was suspended Friday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Marshall, who played eight games for the Jets last year, will still be eligible to participate in all offseason activities and preseason games, but his punishment could really hurt his chances of making New York's regular season roster.

