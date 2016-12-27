Jets' Quincy Enunwa: Leads Jets in receiving yards
Enunwa caught one of five targets for 30 yards during Saturday's 41-3 loss to the Patriots.
The Jets' quarterback situation continues to be a mess, and while Enunwa led the team in targets, it's just not enough to be a viable fantasy option in most formats.
