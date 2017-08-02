Enunwa has displayed improved hands through the first four days of training camp, Eric Allen of the Jets' official website reports.

After missing June minicamp with a neck injury, Enunwa is back at full strength for training camp and locked in as the Jets' unquestioned No. 1 target. He already showed significant improvement with his hands last season, catching 58 passes and dropping only four on 106 targets, after recording 22 catches and five drops on 46 targets the previous year. Enunwa has more room for improvement when it comes to creating separation, which could be difficult while playing in a Jets offense that lacks other proven receiving threats. At the very least, he figures to see an uptick in volume from last year's 6.6 targets per game.