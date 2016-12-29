Jets' Robby Anderson: Does not practice Thursday
Anderson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
It's a downgrade in participation level for Anderson, who was limited at Wednesday's practice. With Brandon Marshall also missing Thursday's session, the Jets' Week 17 wideout depth could be taxed if things don't look up for the duo by Friday.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Held without catch in loss to Patriots•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Remains Bryce Petty's favorite receiver•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Puts up career-high 99 yards in win•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Scores lone touchdown Monday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Leads Jets in receiving yards Sunday•