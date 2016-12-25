Anderson failed to secure any of his three targets in Saturday's 41-3 loss to the Patriots.

Anderson had emerged as a useful weapon after topping 60 receiving yards in four of the last five games, but he was shut down Saturday as Bryce Petty (shoulder) was injured and Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled mightily as his replacement. Anderson will likely remain one of the team's more usable wideouts next week against the Bills, but his ability to produce will be quite contingent on the team's quarterback situation.