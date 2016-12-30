Jets' Robby Anderson: Iffy for Week 17
Anderson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after not practicing Thursday or Friday.
With that in mind, ESPN's Rich Cimini indicates that he'd be surprised if Anderson plays this week, a forecast that makes the wideout a risky fantasy roll in Week 17.
