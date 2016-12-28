Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at practice Wednesday
Anderson (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We'd expect Anderson to be a go Sunday against the Bills, and in the process the wideout will look to establish a better rapport with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after failing to catch any of his three targets in Week 16's loss to the Patriots.
